What Will Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Be Like After It Drops -53.76% From Its Highs?

During the last session, Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH)’s traded shares were 373,871, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.79, reflecting an intraday loss of -9.12% or -$0.28. The 52-week high for the TH share is $4.29, that puts it down -53.76% from that peak though still a striking +70.61% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.82. The company’s market capitalization is $282.45 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.09 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 314.96 Million shares over the past three months.

Target Hospitality Corp. (TH) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.7. TH has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.09.

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH): Trading Information

Target Hospitality Corp. (TH) registered a -9.12% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.29% in intraday trading to $3.11- this Monday, Apr 26, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.13%, and it has moved by 26.82% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 76.58%. The short interest in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) is 3.01 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.5, which implies an increase of 25.45% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3 and $4 respectively. As a result, TH is trading at a discount of 43.37% off the target high and 7.53% off the low.

Target Hospitality Corp. (TH) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Target Hospitality Corp. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Target Hospitality Corp. (TH) shares have gone up +236.55% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 75.86% against 38.6%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -280% this quarter and then jump 100% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 11.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $40.93 Million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $69.27 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $71.66 Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -42.9%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -533.7% in 2021, the next five years will return 15% per annum.

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH)’s Biggest Investors

Target Hospitality Corp. insiders own 6.38% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 83.71%, with the float percentage being 89.42%. Private Capital Management, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 82 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 4.61 Million shares (or 4.55% of all shares), a total value of $7.28 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.74 Million shares, is of Coastal Bridge Advisors, LLC’s that is approximately 3.69% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $5.91 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Target Hospitality Corp. (TH) shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Russell 2000 ETF owns about 808,738 shares. This amounts to just over 0.8 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.03 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 751.46 Thousand, or about 0.74% of the stock, which is worth about $1.19 Million.