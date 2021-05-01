What Will Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) Be Like After It Drops -2.07% From Its Highs?

During the last session, Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL)’s traded shares were 697,004, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.64. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.86, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.93% or $0.11. The 52-week high for the PANL share is $3.94, that puts it down -2.07% from that peak though still a striking +53.63% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.79. The company’s market capitalization is $176.09 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 75.1 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 128.5 Million shares over the past three months.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (PANL) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.5. PANL has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.07.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL): Trading Information

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (PANL) registered a 2.93% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.03% in intraday trading to $3.94- this Friday, Apr 30, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 27.39%, and it has moved by 24.92% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 39.35%. The short interest in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) is 250.81 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.95 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.5, which implies an increase of 42.49% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.5 and $5.5 respectively. As a result, PANL is trading at a discount of 42.49% off the target high and 42.49% off the low.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (PANL) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (PANL) shares have gone up +29.53% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 100% against 6.6%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 143.8% this quarter and then jump 57.1% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -4.3% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -4.3%. While earnings are projected to return -3.8% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

PANL Dividend Yield

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on March 16, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. is 0.08, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.13 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL)’s Biggest Investors

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. insiders own 43.53% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 44.23%, with the float percentage being 78.32%. Rockland Trust Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 60 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 9.68 Million shares (or 21.22% of all shares), a total value of $30.59 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.5 Million shares, is of VR Advisory Services Ltd’s that is approximately 3.3% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $4.17 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (PANL) shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Russell 2000 ETF owns about 269,605 shares. This amounts to just over 0.59 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $851.95 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 138.96 Thousand, or about 0.3% of the stock, which is worth about $384.92 Thousand.