What Will Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) Be Like After It Drops -113.28% From Its Highs?

During the last session, Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM)’s traded shares were 599,002, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.13. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.23, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.48% or $0.31. The 52-week high for the NM share is $15.42, that puts it down -113.28% from that peak though still a striking +79.94% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.45. The company’s market capitalization is $114.82 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 255.43 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 340.99 Million shares over the past three months.

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NM) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1. NM has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM): Trading Information

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NM) registered a 4.48% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 13.93% in intraday trading to $8.40- this Monday, Apr 26, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -10.52%, and it has moved by -16.9% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 221.33%. The short interest in Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) is 91.23 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.27 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $18, which implies an increase of 148.96% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $18 and $18 respectively. As a result, NM is trading at a discount of 148.96% off the target high and 148.96% off the low.

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NM) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -13.3%. While earnings are projected to return 48.3% in 2021, the next five years will return 16% per annum.

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM)’s Biggest Investors

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. insiders own 23.33% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 9.23%, with the float percentage being 12.03%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 29 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 910.87 Thousand shares (or 5.74% of all shares), a total value of $2.05 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 113.71 Thousand shares, is of CALPERS (California-Public Employees Retirement System)’s that is approximately 0.72% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $255.85 Thousand.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NM) shares are Bridgeway Fds Inc-Omni Small Cap Value Fund and Bridgeway Fds Inc.-Omni Tax Managed Small Cap Value Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Bridgeway Fds Inc-Omni Small Cap Value Fund owns about 43,102 shares. This amounts to just over 0.27 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $96.98 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 40Thousand, or about 0.25% of the stock, which is worth about $90Thousand.