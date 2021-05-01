What Will Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) Be Like After It Drops -8.64% From Its Highs?

During the last session, Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU)’s traded shares were 326,010, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.25. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $120.47, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.15% or $0.18. The 52-week high for the KALU share is $130.88, that puts it down -8.64% from that peak though still a striking +58.09% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $50.49. The company’s market capitalization is $1.91 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 129.05 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 128.91 Million shares over the past three months.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (KALU) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.5. KALU has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.44.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU): Trading Information

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (KALU) registered a 0.15% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.14% in intraday trading to $131.1 this Friday, Apr 30, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.39%, and it has moved by 9.91% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 21.81%. The short interest in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) is 323.05 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.51 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $111.33, which implies a decline of -7.59% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $90 and $124 respectively. As a result, KALU is trading at a discount of 2.93% off the target high and -25.29% off the low.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (KALU) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Kaiser Aluminum Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (KALU) shares have gone up +98.5% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 154.49% against 14.4%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 300% this quarter and then jump 460.6% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 62.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $500.18 Million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $526.89 Million by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $275.7 Million and $257.48 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 81.4% and then jump by 104.6% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 16.3%. While earnings are projected to return -52.7% in 2021, the next five years will return -2.62% per annum.

KALU Dividend Yield

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between July 20 and July 26, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Kaiser Aluminum Corporation is 2.88, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.39 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 2.46%.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU)’s Biggest Investors

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation insiders own 2.29% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 105.17%, with the float percentage being 107.63%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 275 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 2.46 Million shares (or 15.54% of all shares), a total value of $242.96 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.78 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 11.26% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $176.07 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (KALU) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Victory Portfolios-Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 1,053,400 shares. This amounts to just over 6.66 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $116.4 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 605Thousand, or about 3.83% of the stock, which is worth about $52.45 Million.