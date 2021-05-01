What Will Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Be Like After It Drops -15.4% From Its Highs?

During the last session, Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)’s traded shares were 676,170, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $19.93, reflecting an intraday gain of 22.05% or $3.6. The 52-week high for the BELFB share is $23, that puts it down -15.4% from that peak though still a striking +68.39% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.3. The company’s market capitalization is $247.09 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 60.65 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 61Million shares over the past three months.

Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFB) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. BELFB has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.06.

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB): Trading Information

Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFB) registered a 22.05% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.41% in intraday trading to $22.00 this Friday, Apr 30, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 15%, and it has moved by -0.75% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 32.6%. The short interest in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) is 335.52 Million shares and it means that shorts have 5.5 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $21.5, which implies an increase of 7.88% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $19 and $24 respectively. As a result, BELFB is trading at a discount of 20.42% off the target high and -4.67% off the low.

Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFB) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Bel Fuse Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFB) shares have gone up +98.7% during the last six months. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 120.7% this quarter and then fall -41.3% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 4.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $108Million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $128Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $103.98 Million and $121.17 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 3.9% and then jump by 5.6% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -5.68%. While earnings are projected to return -15.2% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

BELFB Dividend Yield

Bel Fuse Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on October 30, 2020. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Bel Fuse Inc. is 0.28, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.71 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 1.56%.

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)’s Biggest Investors

Bel Fuse Inc. insiders own 1.96% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 75.52%, with the float percentage being 77.03%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 139 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 1.62 Million shares (or 15.84% of all shares), a total value of $24.29 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 755.92 Thousand shares, is of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s that is approximately 7.41% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $11.36 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFB) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 689,953 shares. This amounts to just over 6.76 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $13.72 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 298.53 Thousand, or about 2.93% of the stock, which is worth about $4.49 Million.