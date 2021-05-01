Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST): How Much Is It Worth And What Should Investors Do?

During the last session, Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST)’s traded shares were 330,901, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.66, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.75% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the VIST share is $3.96, that puts it down -48.87% from that peak though still a striking +30.08% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.86. The company’s market capitalization is $233.76 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 231.65 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 494.24 Million shares over the past three months.

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.7. VIST has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.06.

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST): Trading Information

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST) registered a -0.75% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.34% in intraday trading to $2.81- this Wednesday, Apr 28, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.12%, and it has moved by 5.56% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 3.91%. The short interest in Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) is 96.53 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.2 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.83, which implies an increase of 119.17% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4 and $7.3 respectively. As a result, VIST is trading at a discount of 174.44% off the target high and 50.38% off the low.

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST) shares have gone up +32.34% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 161% against 23.5%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 88.2% this quarter and then jump 128% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -34.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $79.54 Million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $107.2 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $96.44 Million and $73.32 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -17.5% and then jump by 46.2% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -156.1% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST)’s Biggest Investors

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. insiders own 14.4% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 21.56%, with the float percentage being 25.19%. Deep Basin Capital LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 34 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 4.23 Million shares (or 4.87% of all shares), a total value of $10.82 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.13 Million shares, is of Oaktree Capital Management, LP’s that is approximately 3.61% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $8.02 Million.