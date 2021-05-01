uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) Is Worth Evaluating At $32.27

During the last session, uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE)’s traded shares were 391,120, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.3. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $32.27, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.23% or -$1.78. The 52-week high for the QURE share is $71.45, that puts it down -121.41% from that peak though still a striking +11.43% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $28.58. The company’s market capitalization is $1.45 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 699.73 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 484.35 Million shares over the past three months.

uniQure N.V. (QURE) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.7. QURE has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 17 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 16 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.88.

uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE): Trading Information

uniQure N.V. (QURE) registered a -5.23% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.89% in intraday trading to $35.81 this Monday, Apr 26, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.03%, and it has moved by -3.06% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -10.68%. The short interest in uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) is 4.23 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $69.44, which implies an increase of 115.18% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $42 and $100 respectively. As a result, QURE is trading at a discount of 209.89% off the target high and 30.15% off the low.

uniQure N.V. (QURE) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that uniQure N.V. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. uniQure N.V. (QURE) shares have jump down -16.94% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 140.57% against 8.2%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -39.7% this quarter and then jump 264.6% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 444.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.23 Million as predicted by 14 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 14 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $118.89 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $2.19 Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 1.8%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 5.4%. While earnings are projected to return 9.4% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE)’s Biggest Investors

uniQure N.V. insiders own 6.37% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 88.83%, with the float percentage being 94.88%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 231 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 4.45 Million shares (or 9.89% of all shares), a total value of $160.76 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.86 Million shares, is of Federated Hermes, Inc.’s that is approximately 8.57% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $139.3 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of uniQure N.V. (QURE) shares are Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund owns about 2,100,000 shares. This amounts to just over 4.67 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $74.36 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.62 Million, or about 3.6% of the stock, which is worth about $57.36 Million.