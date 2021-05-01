Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Stock Dropped -9.88% Over A Month – Is There Any Hope Of A Gain?

During the last session, Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA)’s traded shares were 300,946, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.65, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.93% or -$0.19. The 52-week high for the TCDA share is $32.99, that puts it down -609.46% from that peak though still a striking +19.57% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.74. The company’s market capitalization is $233.77 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 459.93 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 768.41 Million shares over the past three months.

Tricida, Inc. (TCDA) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.7. TCDA has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$1.03.

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA): Trading Information

Tricida, Inc. (TCDA) registered a -3.93% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.87% in intraday trading to $4.94- this Tuesday, Apr 27, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.43%, and it has moved by -9.88% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -34.04%. The short interest in Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) is 3.89 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $15.33, which implies an increase of 229.68% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6 and $20 respectively. As a result, TCDA is trading at a discount of 330.11% off the target high and 29.03% off the low.

Tricida, Inc. (TCDA) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -42.3% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA)’s Biggest Investors

Tricida, Inc. insiders own 2.58% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 96.79%, with the float percentage being 99.36%. Orbimed Advisors LLC. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 173 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 9.61 Million shares (or 19.12% of all shares), a total value of $67.78 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.54 Million shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 9.03% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $32.02 Million.