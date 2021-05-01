TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) Received A 216.32% Gain In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

During the last session, TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST)’s traded shares were 666,166, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.12. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $12.02, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.74% or -$0.09. The 52-week high for the TMST share is $12.46, that puts it down -3.66% from that peak though still a striking +82.03% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.16. The company’s market capitalization is $548.14 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.37 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.67 Million shares over the past three months.

TimkenSteel Corporation (TMST) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.3. TMST has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.36.

TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST): Trading Information

TimkenSteel Corporation (TMST) registered a -0.74% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 11.55% in intraday trading to $13.59 this Monday, Apr 26, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.61%, and it has moved by 6.47% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 157.39%. The short interest in TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) is 5.13 Million shares and it means that shorts have 3.07 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12.25, which implies an increase of 1.91% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12 and $12.5 respectively. As a result, TMST is trading at a discount of 3.99% off the target high and -0.17% off the low.

TimkenSteel Corporation (TMST) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that TimkenSteel Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. TimkenSteel Corporation (TMST) shares have gone up +216.32% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 237.63% against 3.9%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 244% this quarter and then jump 248.4% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 37.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $244.9 Million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $280.8 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $259.7 Million and $154Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -5.7% and then jump by 82.3% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -6.3%. While earnings are projected to return 44% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST)’s Biggest Investors

TimkenSteel Corporation insiders own 18.15% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 64.7%, with the float percentage being 79.04%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 191 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 6.46 Million shares (or 14.16% of all shares), a total value of $30.16 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.87 Million shares, is of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s that is approximately 6.3% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $13.41 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of TimkenSteel Corporation (TMST) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 2,532,104 shares. This amounts to just over 5.55 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $29.75 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.1 Million, or about 2.41% of the stock, which is worth about $12.93 Million.