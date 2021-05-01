The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Are Down -8.95% YTD, Predicting What To Expect Ahead

During the last session, The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)’s traded shares were 455,621, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.46. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $729.31, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.63% or -$19.67. The 52-week high for the TTD share is $972.8, that puts it down -33.39% from that peak though still a striking +73.91% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $190.29. The company’s market capitalization is $34.66 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 793.58 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 887.57 Million shares over the past three months.

The Trade Desk, Inc. (TTD) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.5. TTD has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 19 analysts who have looked at this stock. 9 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.77.

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD): Trading Information

The Trade Desk, Inc. (TTD) registered a -2.63% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.12% in intraday trading to $768.6 this Thursday, Apr 29, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.39%, and it has moved by 16.53% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -8.95%. The short interest in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) is 1.59 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $878.24, which implies an increase of 20.42% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $473 and $1074 respectively. As a result, TTD is trading at a discount of 47.26% off the target high and -35.14% off the low.

The Trade Desk, Inc. (TTD) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that The Trade Desk, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. The Trade Desk, Inc. (TTD) shares have gone up +22.27% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -16.5% against 7.6%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -14.4% this quarter and then jump 16.3% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 35% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $216.9 Million as predicted by 16 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 16 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $253.92 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $160.66 Million and $139.36 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 35% and then jump by 82.2% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 78.8%. While earnings are projected to return 118.3% in 2021, the next five years will return 25% per annum.

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)’s Biggest Investors

The Trade Desk, Inc. insiders own 0.65% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 68.76%, with the float percentage being 69.21%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 973 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 3.8 Million shares (or 8.84% of all shares), a total value of $3.05 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.91 Million shares, is of Baillie Gifford and Company’s that is approximately 6.77% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $2.33 Billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of The Trade Desk, Inc. (TTD) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1,180,689 shares. This amounts to just over 2.74 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $945.73 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 947.92 Thousand, or about 2.2% of the stock, which is worth about $759.28 Million.