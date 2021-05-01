The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) Rose 73.46% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD Numbers Rise 144.99% – Here Are Some Things To Keep In Mind

During the last session, The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE)’s traded shares were 342,250, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.32. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $23.25, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.77% or -$0.42. The 52-week high for the XONE share is $66.48, that puts it down -185.94% from that peak though still a striking +73.46% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.17. The company’s market capitalization is $513.21 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 794.98 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.76 Million shares over the past three months.

The ExOne Company (XONE) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. XONE has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.21.

The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE): Trading Information

The ExOne Company (XONE) registered a -1.77% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.07% in intraday trading to $25.85 this Tuesday, Apr 27, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.29%, and it has moved by -19.91% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 144.99%. The short interest in The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) is 1.47 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.84 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $44.25, which implies an increase of 90.32% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $37 and $50 respectively. As a result, XONE is trading at a discount of 115.05% off the target high and 59.14% off the low.

The ExOne Company (XONE) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that The ExOne Company has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. The ExOne Company (XONE) shares have gone up +116.88% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 6.98% against 27.4%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 4.5% this quarter and then jump 16.7% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 21.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $14.31 Million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $15.54 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $13.38 Million and $7.56 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 6.9% and then jump by 105.6% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 13.7%. While earnings are projected to return 7.5% in 2021, the next five years will return 46.49% per annum.

The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE)’s Biggest Investors

The ExOne Company insiders own 22.09% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 40.03%, with the float percentage being 51.38%. ARK Investment Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 119 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 2.38 Million shares (or 10.76% of all shares), a total value of $22.54 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.46 Million shares, is of Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc.’s that is approximately 6.6% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $13.83 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of The ExOne Company (XONE) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK The 3D Printing ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK The 3D Printing ETF owns about 1,543,707 shares. This amounts to just over 6.99 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $48.41 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 869.64 Thousand, or about 3.94% of the stock, which is worth about $27.27 Million.