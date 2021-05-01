Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK) On Friday – Up 47.2 Percent From Lows, What To Expect Going Ahead?

During the last session, Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK)’s traded shares were 415,457, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.35. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.22, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.12% or -$0.21. The 52-week high for the TK share is $4.88, that puts it down -51.55% from that peak though still a striking +47.2% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.7. The company’s market capitalization is $325.57 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 870.92 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.01 Million shares over the past three months.

Teekay Corporation (TK) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3. TK has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK): Trading Information

Teekay Corporation (TK) registered a -6.12% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.06% in intraday trading to $3.58- this Thursday, Apr 29, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.22%, and it has moved by -1.83% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 49.77%. The short interest in Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK) is 2.21 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.19 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.5, which implies an increase of 8.7% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.5 and $3.5 respectively. As a result, TK is trading at a discount of 8.7% off the target high and 8.7% off the low.

Teekay Corporation (TK) projections and forecasts

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $545.38 Million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $534.67 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $700.11 Million and $641.11 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -22.1% and then fell by -16.6% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -22.3%. While earnings are projected to return 73.4% in 2021, the next five years will return 12% per annum.

Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK)’s Biggest Investors

Teekay Corporation insiders own 31.59% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 27.27%, with the float percentage being 39.86%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 83 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 2.38 Million shares (or 2.36% of all shares), a total value of $5.12 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 761.77 Thousand shares, is of Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership’s that is approximately 0.75% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $1.64 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Teekay Corporation (TK) shares are Bridgeway Fds Inc-Omni Small Cap Value Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Bridgeway Fds Inc-Omni Small Cap Value Fund owns about 440,000 shares. This amounts to just over 0.44 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $946Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 237.31 Thousand, or about 0.23% of the stock, which is worth about $759.38 Thousand.