Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) At Current Prices: Is It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)’s traded shares were 316,106, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $11.19, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.57% or -$0.66. The 52-week high for the TALO share is $16.81, that puts it down -50.22% from that peak though still a striking +51.83% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.39. The company’s market capitalization is $914.31 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 537.67 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.01 Million shares over the past three months.

Talos Energy Inc. (TALO) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.9. TALO has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.17.

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO): Trading Information

Talos Energy Inc. (TALO) registered a -5.57% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.05% in intraday trading to $12.17 this Thursday, Apr 29, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.72%, and it has moved by -7.98% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 35.8%. The short interest in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) is 3.53 Million shares and it means that shorts have 3.5 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $16.71, which implies an increase of 49.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $13 and $21 respectively. As a result, TALO is trading at a discount of 87.67% off the target high and 16.18% off the low.

Talos Energy Inc. (TALO) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Talos Energy Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Talos Energy Inc. (TALO) shares have gone up +79.04% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 25.23% against 10.7%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -106.3% this quarter and then jump 90.2% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 64.5% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 10.4%. While earnings are projected to return -737.5% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)’s Biggest Investors

Talos Energy Inc. insiders own 5.43% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 93.33%, with the float percentage being 98.69%. Riverstone Holdings LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 204 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 25.58 Million shares (or 31.31% of all shares), a total value of $308Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 19.19 Million shares, is of Apollo Management Holdings, L.P.’s that is approximately 23.49% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $158.14 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Talos Energy Inc. (TALO) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and MainStay MacKay High Yield Corporate Bond Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 2,125,736 shares. This amounts to just over 2.6 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $25.59 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.07 Million, or about 2.54% of the stock, which is worth about $17.55 Million.