SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)’s -6.84% Fall This Week Just Tells Us Something New

During the last session, SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)’s traded shares were 495,186, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.1. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $12.39, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.51% or -$0.19. The 52-week high for the STKL share is $17.07, that puts it down -37.77% from that peak though still a striking +85.47% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.8. The company’s market capitalization is $1.28 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 591.8 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.19 Million shares over the past three months.

SunOpta Inc. (STKL) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.6. STKL has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL): Trading Information

SunOpta Inc. (STKL) registered a -1.51% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.4% in intraday trading to $13.38 this Monday, Apr 26, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.84%, and it has moved by -13.05% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 6.17%. The short interest in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) is 1.47 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.24 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $20.25, which implies an increase of 63.44% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $18 and $25 respectively. As a result, STKL is trading at a discount of 101.78% off the target high and 45.28% off the low.

SunOpta Inc. (STKL) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that SunOpta Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. SunOpta Inc. (STKL) shares have gone up +67.21% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 108.33% against 12.9%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -100% this quarter and then jump 50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 4.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $209.12 Million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $193.97 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $335.95 Million and $310.94 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -37.8% and then fell by -37.6% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -36.48%. While earnings are projected to return -157.1% in 2021, the next five years will return 30% per annum.

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)’s Biggest Investors

SunOpta Inc. insiders own 3.8% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 63.13%, with the float percentage being 65.63%. Engaged Capital, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 173 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 9.83 Million shares (or 9.46% of all shares), a total value of $114.71 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.09 Million shares, is of Oaktree Capital Management, LP’s that is approximately 7.79% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $94.44 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of SunOpta Inc. (STKL) shares are American Beacon Small Cap Value Fd and Thornburg Value Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that American Beacon Small Cap Value Fd owns about 2,046,961 shares. This amounts to just over 1.97 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $29.03 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 742.92 Thousand, or about 0.72% of the stock, which is worth about $8.67 Million.