Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) On Friday – Up 62.76 Percent From Lows, What To Expect Going Ahead?

During the last session, Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)’s traded shares were 427,937, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.13. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $87.18, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.26% or -$2.94. The 52-week high for the SSTK share is $96.5, that puts it down -10.69% from that peak though still a striking +62.76% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $32.47. The company’s market capitalization is $3.19 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 262.85 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 324.38 Million shares over the past three months.

Shutterstock, Inc. (SSTK) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.6. SSTK has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.68.

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK): Trading Information

Shutterstock, Inc. (SSTK) registered a -3.26% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 11.35% in intraday trading to $98.34 this Monday, Apr 26, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.29%, and it has moved by 1.95% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 21.59%. The short interest in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) is 1.99 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $104.4, which implies an increase of 19.75% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $101 and $110 respectively. As a result, SSTK is trading at a discount of 26.18% off the target high and 15.85% off the low.

Shutterstock, Inc. (SSTK) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Shutterstock, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Shutterstock, Inc. (SSTK) shares have gone up +25.2% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 2.67% against 10.1%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 9.7% this quarter and then fall -21.3% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 9.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $179.45 Million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $179.57 Million by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $159.23 Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 12.7%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 29.6%. While earnings are projected to return 249.2% in 2021, the next five years will return 22.1% per annum.

SSTK Dividend Yield

Shutterstock, Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between July 26 and July 30, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Shutterstock, Inc. is 0.84, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.93 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)’s Biggest Investors

Shutterstock, Inc. insiders own 36.92% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 66.37%, with the float percentage being 105.22%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 306 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 3.35 Million shares (or 9.16% of all shares), a total value of $239.99 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.53 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 6.91% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $181.06 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Shutterstock, Inc. (SSTK) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc.. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 1,473,364 shares. This amounts to just over 4.03 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $131.19 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 626.42 Thousand, or about 1.71% of the stock, which is worth about $40.71 Million.