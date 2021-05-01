Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) On Friday – Up 68.84 Percent From Lows, What To Expect Going Ahead?

During the last session, Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED)’s traded shares were 577,888, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.25. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $17.49, reflecting an intraday loss of -5% or -$0.92. The 52-week high for the SMED share is $18.15, that puts it down -3.77% from that peak though still a striking +68.84% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.45. The company’s market capitalization is $288.79 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 113.17 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 151.61 Million shares over the past three months.

Sharps Compliance Corp. (SMED) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.6. SMED has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.19.

Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED): Trading Information

Sharps Compliance Corp. (SMED) registered a -5% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.3% in intraday trading to $18.67 this Thursday, Apr 29, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 10%, and it has moved by 25.56% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 85.08%. The short interest in Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) is 594.88 Million shares and it means that shorts have 3.92 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $19.8, which implies an increase of 13.21% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $15 and $25 respectively. As a result, SMED is trading at a discount of 42.94% off the target high and -14.24% off the low.

Sharps Compliance Corp. (SMED) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Sharps Compliance Corp. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Sharps Compliance Corp. (SMED) shares have gone up +186.72% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 207.14% against 2.5%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 46.2% this quarter and then jump 550% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 55.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $23.43 Million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $18Million by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $12.57 Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 86.4%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 13.1%. While earnings are projected to return 939.3% in 2021, the next five years will return 22.5% per annum.

Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED)’s Biggest Investors

Sharps Compliance Corp. insiders own 21.08% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 44.67%, with the float percentage being 56.6%. Wasatch Advisors Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 105 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 934.01 Thousand shares (or 5.66% of all shares), a total value of $8.83 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 788.65 Thousand shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 4.78% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $7.45 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sharps Compliance Corp. (SMED) shares are Wasatch Micro-Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Wasatch Micro-Cap Value Fund owns about 451,068 shares. This amounts to just over 2.73 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.26 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 373.02 Thousand, or about 2.26% of the stock, which is worth about $3.53 Million.