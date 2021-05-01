Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)’s 1.28% Gain This Week Just Tells Us Something New

During the last session, Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)’s traded shares were 503,846, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.19. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $18.14, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.73% or -$0.32. The 52-week high for the STNG share is $28.21, that puts it down -55.51% from that peak though still a striking +54.36% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.28. The company’s market capitalization is $1.06 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.09 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.75 Million shares over the past three months.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.2. STNG has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 13 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.99.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG): Trading Information

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) registered a -1.73% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.36% in intraday trading to $18.77 this Thursday, Apr 29, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.28%, and it has moved by -2.89% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 62.11%. The short interest in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) is 3.71 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.12 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $22.62, which implies an increase of 24.7% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $15 and $35 respectively. As a result, STNG is trading at a discount of 92.94% off the target high and -17.31% off the low.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Scorpio Tankers Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) shares have gone up +104.28% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -157.43% against 6.6%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -220.7% this quarter and then fall -119.6% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -20.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $141.46 Million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $166.65 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $237.72 Million and $371.26 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -40.5% and then fell by -55.1% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -31.3%. While earnings are projected to return 271.6% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

STNG Dividend Yield

Scorpio Tankers Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 04 and May 10, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Scorpio Tankers Inc. is 0.4, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.21 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 4.28%.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)’s Biggest Investors

Scorpio Tankers Inc. insiders own 21.51% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 43.01%, with the float percentage being 54.8%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 220 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 2.96 Million shares (or 5.09% of all shares), a total value of $33.08 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.59 Million shares, is of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s that is approximately 4.47% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $29.03 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Russell 2000 ETF owns about 1,230,790 shares. This amounts to just over 2.12 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $22.72 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 563.03 Thousand, or about 0.97% of the stock, which is worth about $10.39 Million.