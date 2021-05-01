Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Rose 65.85% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD Numbers Fall -8.96% – Here Are Some Things To Keep In Mind

During the last session, Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)’s traded shares were 569,610, with the beta value of the company hitting 2. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $78.76, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.15% or -$0.12. The 52-week high for the SAGE share is $98.39, that puts it down -24.92% from that peak though still a striking +65.85% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $26.9. The company’s market capitalization is $4.6 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 360.3 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 498.65 Million shares over the past three months.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (SAGE) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.9. SAGE has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 22 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 14 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$1.91.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE): Trading Information

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (SAGE) registered a -0.15% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.61% in intraday trading to $80.87 this Friday, Apr 30, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.99%, and it has moved by 7.48% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -8.96%. The short interest in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) is 4.41 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $101.8, which implies an increase of 29.25% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $70 and $187 respectively. As a result, SAGE is trading at a discount of 137.43% off the target high and -11.12% off the low.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (SAGE) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (SAGE) shares have gone up +9.62% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 16.37% against 17%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 21.7% this quarter and then jump 28.1% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -98.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2Million as predicted by 19 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 19 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.7 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.29 Million and $890Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -12.5% and then jump by 428.1% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 39.9%. While earnings are projected to return 185.5% in 2021, the next five years will return 41.1% per annum.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)’s Biggest Investors

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. insiders own 12.3% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 93.44%, with the float percentage being 106.54%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 368 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 7.81 Million shares (or 13.37% of all shares), a total value of $675.36 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.6 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 7.88% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $397.87 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (SAGE) shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Hartford Mid Cap Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Growth Company Fund owns about 2,511,627 shares. This amounts to just over 4.3 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $213.49 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.01 Million, or about 3.44% of the stock, which is worth about $161.79 Million.