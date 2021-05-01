Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)’s -4.36% Fall This Week Just Tells Us Something New

During the last session, Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)’s traded shares were 661,941, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $48.49, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.48% or -$0.73. The 52-week high for the RVLV share is $55.83, that puts it down -15.14% from that peak though still a striking +82.31% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.58. The company’s market capitalization is $3.48 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 967.38 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.17 Million shares over the past three months.

Revolve Group, Inc. (RVLV) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.9. RVLV has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 17 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 12 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.12.

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV): Trading Information

Revolve Group, Inc. (RVLV) registered a -1.48% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.25% in intraday trading to $51.72 this Tuesday, Apr 27, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.36%, and it has moved by 13.51% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 55.57%. The short interest in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) is 4.5 Million shares and it means that shorts have 3.85 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $50.19, which implies an increase of 3.51% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $27 and $65 respectively. As a result, RVLV is trading at a discount of 34.05% off the target high and -44.32% off the low.

Revolve Group, Inc. (RVLV) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Revolve Group, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Revolve Group, Inc. (RVLV) shares have gone up +149.82% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -1.43% against 14.6%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 100% this quarter and then fall -5% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 18.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $156.93 Million as predicted by 16 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 16 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $174.78 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $146.07 Million and $142.78 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 7.4% and then jump by 22.4% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 977% in 2021, the next five years will return 14.23% per annum.

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)’s Biggest Investors

Revolve Group, Inc. insiders own 0.64% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 98.35%, with the float percentage being 98.99%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 232 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 4.63 Million shares (or 13.97% of all shares), a total value of $144.23 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.21 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 6.68% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $68.97 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Revolve Group, Inc. (RVLV) shares are Amplify Online Retail ETF and Fidelity Growth Company Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Amplify Online Retail ETF owns about 1,696,450 shares. This amounts to just over 5.12 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $76.22 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 807.85 Thousand, or about 2.44% of the stock, which is worth about $37.24 Million.