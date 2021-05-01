PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) On Friday – Up 2.86 Percent From Lows, What To Expect Going Ahead?

During the last session, PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)’s traded shares were 887,539, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.05. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $41.21, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.04% or -$1.29. The 52-week high for the PTCT share is $70.82, that puts it down -71.85% from that peak though still a striking +2.86% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $40.03. The company’s market capitalization is $2.9 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 715.27 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 558.09 Million shares over the past three months.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (PTCT) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.5. PTCT has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$1.51.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT): Trading Information

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (PTCT) registered a -3.04% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 12.69% in intraday trading to $47.20 this Monday, Apr 26, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.92%, and it has moved by -11.94% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -32.48%. The short interest in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) is 5.26 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $62.4, which implies an increase of 51.42% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $49 and $75 respectively. As a result, PTCT is trading at a discount of 81.99% off the target high and 18.9% off the low.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (PTCT) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (PTCT) shares have jump down -21.46% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 3.01% against 17%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 16.6% this quarter and then jump 42.1% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 24.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $98.8 Million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $109.95 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $68.26 Million and $75.24 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 44.7% and then jump by 46.1% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -5.5%. While earnings are projected to return -55.3% in 2021, the next five years will return -9.51% per annum.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)’s Biggest Investors

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. insiders own 2.98% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 106.84%, with the float percentage being 110.13%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 307 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 10.21 Million shares (or 14.52% of all shares), a total value of $623.35 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.34 Million shares, is of Wellington Management Group, LLP’s that is approximately 13.28% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $569.95 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (PTCT) shares are Hartford Mid Cap Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that Hartford Mid Cap Fund owns about 3,397,378 shares. This amounts to just over 4.83 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $196.44 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.27 Million, or about 3.23% of the stock, which is worth about $129.55 Million.