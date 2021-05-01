ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) Are Up 48.1% YTD, Predicting What To Expect Ahead

During the last session, ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR)’s traded shares were 520,929, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.52. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.22, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.96% or -$0.19. The 52-week high for the PRQR share is $9.46, that puts it down -52.09% from that peak though still a striking +45.34% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.4. The company’s market capitalization is $411.32 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.61 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.6 Million shares over the past three months.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.7. PRQR has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.31.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR): Trading Information

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) registered a -2.96% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.61% in intraday trading to $6.66- this Tuesday, Apr 27, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.48%, and it has moved by -12.76% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 48.1%. The short interest in ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) is 2.06 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.57 day(s) to cover.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) shares have gone up +59.08% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -11.32% against 8.2%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 3.1% this quarter and then fall -255.6% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -77.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $700Million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $720Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $263Million and $470Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 166.2% and then jump by 53.2% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -0.8%. While earnings are projected to return 32.4% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR)’s Biggest Investors

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. insiders own 2.37% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 53.31%, with the float percentage being 54.6%. RTW Investments LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 64 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 5.01 Million shares (or 9.98% of all shares), a total value of $21.04 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.55 Million shares, is of Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s that is approximately 9.06% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $19.11 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) shares are PGIM Jennison Health Sciences Fd and Vanguard Whitehall Funds-International Explorer Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2021 indicates that PGIM Jennison Health Sciences Fd owns about 1,725,935 shares. This amounts to just over 3.44 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $7.89 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 189.17 Thousand, or about 0.38% of the stock, which is worth about $877.73 Thousand.