Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) Could Post A 9772.65% Or More

During the last session, Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)’s traded shares were 622,700, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $62.19, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.27% or -$0.17. The 52-week high for the OZON share is $68.77, that puts it down -10.58% from that peak though still a striking +38.75% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $38.09. The company’s market capitalization is $12.67 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 861.6 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.26 Million shares over the past three months.

Ozon Holdings PLC (OZON) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.6. OZON has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.39.

Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON): Trading Information

Ozon Holdings PLC (OZON) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -25.1% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)’s Biggest Investors

Ozon Holdings PLC insiders own 1.1% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 21.18%, with the float percentage being 21.42%. Index Venture Associates III Limited is the largest shareholder of the company, while 160 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 6.82 Million shares (or 3.35% of all shares), a total value of $282.61 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.32 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 2.12% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $178.9 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Ozon Holdings PLC (OZON) shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Russia ETF and Price (T.Rowe) Emerging Markets Stock Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Russia ETF owns about 1,156,298 shares. This amounts to just over 0.57 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $64.83 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 846.92 Thousand, or about 0.42% of the stock, which is worth about $40.94 Million.