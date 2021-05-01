Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) Stock Dropped -16.64% Over A Month – Is There Any Hope Of A Gain?

During the last session, Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX)’s traded shares were 374,975, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.96, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.61% or -$0.16. The 52-week high for the ORTX share is $12.38, that puts it down -107.72% from that peak though still a striking +36.91% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.76. The company’s market capitalization is $718.5 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 594.77 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.35 Million shares over the past three months.

Orchard Therapeutics plc (ORTX) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.6. ORTX has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.33.

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX): Trading Information

Orchard Therapeutics plc (ORTX) registered a -2.61% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.55% in intraday trading to $6.31- this Tuesday, Apr 27, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.25%, and it has moved by -16.64% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 37.96%. The short interest in Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) is 4.71 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $15.1, which implies an increase of 153.36% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12 and $19 respectively. As a result, ORTX is trading at a discount of 218.79% off the target high and 101.34% off the low.

Orchard Therapeutics plc (ORTX) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Orchard Therapeutics plc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Orchard Therapeutics plc (ORTX) shares have gone up +41.57% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 7.84% against 8.2%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 35.3% this quarter and then jump 31.2% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 335.1% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 12.8% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX)’s Biggest Investors

Orchard Therapeutics plc insiders own 0.2% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 50.57%, with the float percentage being 50.67%. RA Capital Management, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 99 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 12.32 Million shares (or 9.96% of all shares), a total value of $53.2 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 12.24 Million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 9.9% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $52.9 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Orchard Therapeutics plc (ORTX) shares are Artisan Small Cap Fund and JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Artisan Small Cap Fund owns about 1,695,070 shares. This amounts to just over 1.37 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $7.32 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.6 Million, or about 1.29% of the stock, which is worth about $9.21 Million.