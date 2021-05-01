O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) Rose 81.94% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD Numbers Fall -25.82% – Here Are Some Things To Keep In Mind

During the last session, O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM)’s traded shares were 351,580, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.74. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.81, reflecting an intraday loss of -7.22% or -$0.53. The 52-week high for the OIIM share is $11.25, that puts it down -65.2% from that peak though still a striking +81.94% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.23. The company’s market capitalization is $185.49 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 198.72 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 441.61 Million shares over the past three months.

O2Micro International Limited (OIIM) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.5. OIIM has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.09.

O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM): Trading Information

O2Micro International Limited (OIIM) registered a -7.22% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 13.14% in intraday trading to $7.84- this Monday, Apr 26, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -10.51%, and it has moved by -7.22% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -25.82%. The short interest in O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) is 343.09 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.78 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $15.5, which implies an increase of 127.61% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $11 and $20 respectively. As a result, OIIM is trading at a discount of 193.69% off the target high and 61.53% off the low.

O2Micro International Limited (OIIM) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that O2Micro International Limited has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. O2Micro International Limited (OIIM) shares have gone up +31.47% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 76% against 31.2%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 250% this quarter and then jump 800% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 23.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $23.3 Million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $23.57 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $15.58 Million and $17Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 49.5% and then jump by 38.6% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 17.9%. While earnings are projected to return 217.5% in 2021, the next five years will return 19% per annum.

O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM)’s Biggest Investors

O2Micro International Limited insiders own 0% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 37.53%, with the float percentage being 37.53%. DnB Asset Management AS is the largest shareholder of the company, while 32 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 2.11 Million shares (or 7.76% of all shares), a total value of $16.53 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.08 Million shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 7.65% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $19.13 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of O2Micro International Limited (OIIM) shares are First Trust Nasdaq (R) Clean Edge (R) Green Energy Index Fund and Financial Investors Tr-Grandeur Peak International Opportunities Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that First Trust Nasdaq (R) Clean Edge (R) Green Energy Index Fund owns about 309,914 shares. This amounts to just over 1.14 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.42 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 246.29 Thousand, or about 0.9% of the stock, which is worth about $2.2 Million.