Now Is A Good Time To Buy SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD)

During the last session, SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD)’s traded shares were 313,216, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.85, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.51% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the TLMD share is $12.08, that puts it down -53.89% from that peak though still a striking +26.5% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.77. The company’s market capitalization is $710.64 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 560.58 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 449.5 Million shares over the past three months.

SOC Telemed, Inc. (TLMD) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. TLMD has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.12.

SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD): Trading Information

SOC Telemed, Inc. (TLMD) registered a 0.51% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.38% in intraday trading to $7.96- this Friday, Apr 30, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 12.3%, and it has moved by 25.2% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 0.13%. The short interest in SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) is 1.87 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $10.33, which implies an increase of 31.59% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10 and $11 respectively. As a result, TLMD is trading at a discount of 40.13% off the target high and 27.39% off the low.

SOC Telemed, Inc. (TLMD) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 86.6% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD)’s Biggest Investors

SOC Telemed, Inc. insiders own 16.92% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 76.33%, with the float percentage being 91.88%. Warburg Pincus LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 69 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 33.87 Million shares (or 44.12% of all shares), a total value of $265.58 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.07 Million shares, is of Alyeska Investment Group, L.P.’s that is approximately 7.9% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $47.55 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of SOC Telemed, Inc. (TLMD) shares are Baron Small Cap Fund and Legg Mason Glb Asset Mgt Tr-Clearbridge Small Cap Fd. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Baron Small Cap Fund owns about 3,250,000 shares. This amounts to just over 4.23 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $25.48 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.13 Million, or about 1.48% of the stock, which is worth about $8.33 Million.