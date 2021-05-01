Now Is A Good Time To Buy DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)

During the last session, DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)’s traded shares were 513,861, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.51. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $22.5, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.98% or -$1.43. The 52-week high for the DCP share is $26.97, that puts it down -19.87% from that peak though still a striking +76.4% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.31. The company’s market capitalization is $4.69 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 884.1 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.19 Million shares over the past three months.

DCP Midstream, LP (DCP) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.5. DCP has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 14 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.3.

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP): Trading Information

DCP Midstream, LP (DCP) registered a -5.98% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.35% in intraday trading to $24.55 this Wednesday, Apr 28, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.57%, and it has moved by 5.88% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 21.49%. The short interest in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) is 3.81 Million shares and it means that shorts have 3.2 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $25.08, which implies an increase of 11.47% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $23 and $30 respectively. As a result, DCP is trading at a discount of 33.33% off the target high and 2.22% off the low.

DCP Midstream, LP (DCP) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that DCP Midstream, LP has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. DCP Midstream, LP (DCP) shares have gone up +77.17% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 33.11% against 15.5%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 111.1% this quarter and then jump 253.3% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 48.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.34 Billion as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.41 Billion by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.66 Billion and $1.27 Billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 41.2% and then jump by 89.1% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -31.5%. While earnings are projected to return -67.7% in 2021, the next five years will return 28.6% per annum.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

DCP Dividend Yield

DCP Midstream, LP is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 05, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for DCP Midstream, LP is 1.56, with the dividend yield indicating at 6.52 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 12.28%.

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)’s Biggest Investors

DCP Midstream, LP insiders own 56.93% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 31.19%, with the float percentage being 72.43%. Alps Advisors Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 145 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 11.37 Million shares (or 5.46% of all shares), a total value of $210.51 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.5 Million shares, is of Invesco Ltd.’s that is approximately 4.56% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $175.85 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of DCP Midstream, LP (DCP) shares are Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF and Invesco Oppenheimer Steelpath MLP Select 40. Data provided on Feb 27, 2021 indicates that Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF owns about 11,202,226 shares. This amounts to just over 5.38 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $244.88 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.26 Million, or about 1.09% of the stock, which is worth about $49.47 Million.