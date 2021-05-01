Now Is A Good Time To Buy Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST)

During the last session, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST)’s traded shares were 501,028, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $21.62, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.6% or $0.34. The 52-week high for the CNST share is $50.9, that puts it down -135.43% from that peak though still a striking +21.37% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $17. The company’s market capitalization is $1.04 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 512.7 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 471.8 Million shares over the past three months.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CNST) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. CNST has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.79.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST): Trading Information

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CNST) registered a 1.6% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.49% in intraday trading to $23.12 this Tuesday, Apr 27, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.17%, and it has moved by -7.57% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -24.93%. The short interest in Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) is 6.47 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $47.11, which implies an increase of 117.9% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $24 and $75 respectively. As a result, CNST is trading at a discount of 246.9% off the target high and 11.01% off the low.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CNST) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -37.3% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST)’s Biggest Investors

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. insiders own 1.67% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 107.27%, with the float percentage being 109.1%. Wellington Management Group, LLP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 202 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 4.39 Million shares (or 9.17% of all shares), a total value of $126.56 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.02 Million shares, is of VR Adviser, LLC’s that is approximately 8.38% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $115.69 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CNST) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Lord Abbett Developing Growth Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF owns about 1,636,752 shares. This amounts to just over 3.42 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $38.28 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.25 Million, or about 2.62% of the stock, which is worth about $41.33 Million.