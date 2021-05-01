Now Is A Good Time To Buy AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)

During the last session, AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)’s traded shares were 312,933, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.05. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $23.35, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.22% or -$1.03. The 52-week high for the ANAB share is $35.85, that puts it down -53.53% from that peak though still a striking +40.39% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $13.92. The company’s market capitalization is $639.03 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 213.22 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 563.67 Million shares over the past three months.

AnaptysBio, Inc. (ANAB) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.6. ANAB has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.69.

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB): Trading Information

AnaptysBio, Inc. (ANAB) registered a -4.22% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.6% in intraday trading to $26.12 this Wednesday, Apr 28, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.1%, and it has moved by 15.42% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 8.6%. The short interest in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) is 4.3 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $26.2, which implies an increase of 12.21% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $17 and $42 respectively. As a result, ANAB is trading at a discount of 79.87% off the target high and -27.19% off the low.

AnaptysBio, Inc. (ANAB) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that AnaptysBio, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. AnaptysBio, Inc. (ANAB) shares have jump down -18.44% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -326.03% against 8.2%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -130% this quarter and then jump 65.8% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -36.4% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -20.9%. While earnings are projected to return 79.7% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)’s Biggest Investors

AnaptysBio, Inc. insiders own 0.77% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 125.57%, with the float percentage being 126.54%. EcoR1 Capital, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 209 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 3.22 Million shares (or 11.78% of all shares), a total value of $69.3 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.63 Million shares, is of Tang Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 9.61% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $56.52 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of AnaptysBio, Inc. (ANAB) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF owns about 1,339,734 shares. This amounts to just over 4.9 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $28.87 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1Million, or about 3.65% of the stock, which is worth about $25.92 Million.