Now Is A Good Time To Buy ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO)

During the last session, ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO)’s traded shares were 408,262, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $62.66, reflecting an intraday loss of -12.56% or -$9. The 52-week high for the ALXO share is $117.45, that puts it down -87.44% from that peak though still a striking +55.3% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $28.01. The company’s market capitalization is $2.51 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 171.1 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 258.23 Million shares over the past three months.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (ALXO) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.9. ALXO has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.41.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO): Trading Information

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (ALXO) registered a -12.56% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 16.84% in intraday trading to $75.35 this Thursday, Apr 29, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.33%, and it has moved by -8.28% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -27.31%. The short interest in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) is 2.33 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $98.43, which implies an increase of 57.09% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $95 and $103 respectively. As a result, ALXO is trading at a discount of 64.38% off the target high and 51.61% off the low.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (ALXO) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -311.1% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO)’s Biggest Investors

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. insiders own 14.98% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 80.95%, with the float percentage being 95.21%. venBio Partners LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 140 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 9.7 Million shares (or 24.17% of all shares), a total value of $836.13 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.22 Million shares, is of Vivo Capital, LLC’s that is approximately 10.52% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $363.77 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (ALXO) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF owns about 637,121 shares. This amounts to just over 1.59 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $46.98 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 625.29 Thousand, or about 1.56% of the stock, which is worth about $50.2 Million.