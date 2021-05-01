nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Rose 12.25% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD Numbers Fall -9.69% – Here Are Some Things To Keep In Mind

During the last session, nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)’s traded shares were 606,186, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $65.39, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.84% or -$2.61. The 52-week high for the NCNO share is $103.95, that puts it down -58.97% from that peak though still a striking +12.25% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $57.38. The company’s market capitalization is $6.17 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.02 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.36 Million shares over the past three months.

nCino, Inc. (NCNO) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.3. NCNO has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.05.

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO): Trading Information

nCino, Inc. (NCNO) registered a -3.84% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.02% in intraday trading to $71.87 this Monday, Apr 26, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.97%, and it has moved by 2.06% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -9.69%. The short interest in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) is 5.03 Million shares and it means that shorts have 3.7 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $86.25, which implies an increase of 31.9% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $75 and $100 respectively. As a result, NCNO is trading at a discount of 52.93% off the target high and 14.7% off the low.

nCino, Inc. (NCNO) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -50.2% in 2021, the next five years will return 51.3% per annum.

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)’s Biggest Investors

nCino, Inc. insiders own 2.17% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 78.25%, with the float percentage being 79.98%. Insight Holdings Group, Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 232 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 33.2 Million shares (or 35.18% of all shares), a total value of $2.4 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.76 Million shares, is of Salesforce Com Inc’s that is approximately 11.4% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $779.17 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of nCino, Inc. (NCNO) shares are Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd owns about 2,821,202 shares. This amounts to just over 2.99 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $204.28 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.43 Million, or about 2.58% of the stock, which is worth about $176.29 Million.