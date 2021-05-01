Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP) Could Post A 0.46% Or More

During the last session, Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP)’s traded shares were 449,400, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.91. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $12.94, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.23% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the NTP share is $14.49, that puts it down -11.98% from that peak though still a striking +70.94% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.76. The company’s market capitalization is $507.22 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 93.25 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 204.82 Million shares over the past three months.

Nam Tai Property Inc. (NTP) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. NTP has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP): Trading Information

Nam Tai Property Inc. (NTP) registered a -0.23% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.7% in intraday trading to $14.49 this Friday, Apr 30, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.28%, and it has moved by 10.5% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 121.2%. The short interest in Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP) is 792.14 Million shares and it means that shorts have 3.87 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $13, which implies an increase of 0.46% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $13 and $13 respectively. As a result, NTP is trading at a discount of 0.46% off the target high and 0.46% off the low.

Nam Tai Property Inc. (NTP) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 26.5%. While earnings are projected to return 216.8% in 2021, the next five years will return 12.5% per annum.

Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP)’s Biggest Investors

Nam Tai Property Inc. insiders own 57.81% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 17.7%, with the float percentage being 41.96%. IAT Reinsurance Co Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 31 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 5.77 Million shares (or 14.73% of all shares), a total value of $33.78 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.15 Million shares, is of Iszo Capital LP’s that is approximately 10.59% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $24.29 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Nam Tai Property Inc. (NTP) shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF owns about 49,608 shares. This amounts to just over 0.13 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $611.67 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.47 Thousand, or about 0.01% of the stock, which is worth about $31.5 Thousand.