MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC): How Much Is It Worth And What Should Investors Do?

During the last session, MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)’s traded shares were 525,795, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.53. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.42, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.56% or -$0.45. The 52-week high for the MRC share is $10, that puts it down -6.16% from that peak though still a striking +62.85% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.5. The company’s market capitalization is $777.21 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 556.67 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 606.27 Million shares over the past three months.

MRC Global Inc. (MRC) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.1. MRC has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.01.

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC): Trading Information

MRC Global Inc. (MRC) registered a -4.56% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.52% in intraday trading to $9.97- this Thursday, Apr 29, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 9.15%, and it has moved by 4.2% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 42.08%. The short interest in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) is 4.55 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $11.67, which implies an increase of 23.89% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7 and $17 respectively. As a result, MRC is trading at a discount of 80.47% off the target high and -25.69% off the low.

MRC Global Inc. (MRC) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that MRC Global Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. MRC Global Inc. (MRC) shares have gone up +134.91% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 116.67% against 15.6%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 110% this quarter and then jump 170% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 0.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $642.01 Million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $671.34 Million by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $602Million and $567.39 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 6.6% and then jump by 18.3% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -1.5%. While earnings are projected to return 120.8% in 2021, the next five years will return 15% per annum.

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)’s Biggest Investors

MRC Global Inc. insiders own 3.55% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 97.32%, with the float percentage being 100.9%. AllianceBernstein, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 224 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 10.66 Million shares (or 12.9% of all shares), a total value of $70.69 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.87 Million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 11.93% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $65.42 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of MRC Global Inc. (MRC) shares are Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund and Fidelity Value Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund owns about 3,432,804 shares. This amounts to just over 4.15 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $23.72 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.96 Million, or about 3.58% of the stock, which is worth about $25.83 Million.