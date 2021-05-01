Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD): Can A Stock That’s Up 0.592% YTD Still Be Considered In Loss Territory?

During the last session, Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD)’s traded shares were 619,156, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.89, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.26% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the MKD share is $3.89, that puts it down -337.08% from that peak though still a striking +12.36% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.78. The company’s market capitalization is $126.97 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 684.64 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.58 Million shares over the past three months.

Molecular Data Inc. (MKD) received a consensus recommendation of 0 from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. MKD has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 0 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.06.

Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD): Trading Information

Molecular Data Inc. (MKD) registered a -3.26% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.13% in intraday trading to $0.99 this Tuesday, Apr 27, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.02%, and it has moved by -16.85% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 5.92%. The short interest in Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD) is 1.84 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.51 day(s) to cover.

Molecular Data Inc. (MKD) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 0% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD)’s Biggest Investors

Molecular Data Inc. insiders own 10.08% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 22.59%, with the float percentage being 25.13%. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 7 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 17.65 Million shares (or 14.73% of all shares), a total value of $14.82 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.94 Million shares, is of Shen, Neil, Nanpeng’s that is approximately 4.12% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $4.15 Million.