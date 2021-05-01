Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV): How Much Is It Worth And What Should Investors Do?

During the last session, Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV)’s traded shares were 299,158, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.19. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.38, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.06% or -$0.05. The 52-week high for the NERV share is $15.215, that puts it down -539.29% from that peak though still a striking +23.95% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.81. The company’s market capitalization is $101.68 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 276.75 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 662.27 Million shares over the past three months.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NERV) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.2. NERV has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.33.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV): Trading Information

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NERV) registered a -2.06% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.39% in intraday trading to $2.57- this Monday, Apr 26, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.93%, and it has moved by -19.05% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 1.71%. The short interest in Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) is 2.53 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7, which implies an increase of 194.12% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3 and $10 respectively. As a result, NERV is trading at a discount of 320.17% off the target high and 26.05% off the low.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NERV) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NERV) shares have jump down -25.39% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -820% against 17%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 206.5% this quarter and then fall -126% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -41.7% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 15.3%. While earnings are projected to return 102.6% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV)’s Biggest Investors

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. insiders own 3.61% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 70.51%, with the float percentage being 73.15%. Federated Hermes, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 114 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 9.61 Million shares (or 22.49% of all shares), a total value of $22.49 Million in shares.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.25 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 9.95% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $9.95 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NERV) shares are Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund owns about 5,200,000 shares. This amounts to just over 12.17 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $16.59 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.27 Million, or about 10% of the stock, which is worth about $13.63 Million.