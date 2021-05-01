Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) At Current Prices: Is It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)’s traded shares were 705,605, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.55. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $19.58, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.05% or -$0.41. The 52-week high for the VIVO share is $30.65, that puts it down -56.54% from that peak though still a striking +58.22% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.18. The company’s market capitalization is $844.78 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 804.12 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 811.82 Million shares over the past three months.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (VIVO) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.5. VIVO has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.48.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO): Trading Information

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (VIVO) registered a -2.05% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.8% in intraday trading to $21.95 this Monday, Apr 26, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -10.84%, and it has moved by -23.96% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 4.76%. The short interest in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) is 4.18 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $40, which implies an increase of 104.29% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $32 and $62 respectively. As a result, VIVO is trading at a discount of 216.65% off the target high and 63.43% off the low.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (VIVO) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (VIVO) shares have jump down -0.91% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 55.14% against 15.3%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 108.7% this quarter and then fall -41.8% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 27.9% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 4.8%. While earnings are projected to return 88.2% in 2021, the next five years will return 17% per annum.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)’s Biggest Investors

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. insiders own 0.55% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 103.74%, with the float percentage being 104.31%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 296 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 6.85 Million shares (or 15.87% of all shares), a total value of $127.98 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.76 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 11.03% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $88.92 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (VIVO) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Capitol Ser Tr-Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small Cap Equity Fd. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 2,878,910 shares. This amounts to just over 6.67 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $75.57 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.54 Million, or about 3.56% of the stock, which is worth about $32.36 Million.