Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH): Another Stock Investors Should Watch

During the last session, Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH)’s traded shares were 350,685, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.23. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.99, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.76% or -$0.17. The 52-week high for the MFH share is $13.14, that puts it down -119.37% from that peak though still a striking +83.31% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1. The company’s market capitalization is $59.43 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 428.98 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 946.82 Million shares over the past three months.

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (MFH) received a consensus recommendation of 0 from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. MFH has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 0 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH): Trading Information

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (MFH) registered a -2.76% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.82% in intraday trading to $6.36- this Tuesday, Apr 27, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.39%, and it has moved by -15.51% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 96.39%. The short interest in Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH) is 267.65 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.28 day(s) to cover.

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (MFH) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 14.9%. While earnings are projected to return 123% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH)’s Biggest Investors

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. insiders own 0% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.26%, with the float percentage being 0.26%. Wells Fargo & Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 5 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 1.14 Thousand shares (or 0.01% of all shares), a total value of $3.46 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1Thousand shares, is of International Assets Investment Management, LLC’s that is approximately 0.01% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $6.7 Thousand.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (MFH) shares are Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund owns about 19,600 shares. This amounts to just over 0.24 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $131.32 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.07 Thousand, or about 0.04% of the stock, which is worth about $22.57 Thousand.