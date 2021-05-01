MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Could Post A 19.72% Or More

During the last session, MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)’s traded shares were 386,114, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.76. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $56.8, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.97% or -$1.14. The 52-week high for the HZO share is $63.99, that puts it down -12.66% from that peak though still a striking +83.94% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.12. The company’s market capitalization is $1.26 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 508.27 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 587.51 Million shares over the past three months.

MarineMax, Inc. (HZO) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.5. HZO has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.99.

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO): Trading Information

MarineMax, Inc. (HZO) registered a -1.97% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.68% in intraday trading to $60.87 this Thursday, Apr 29, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.14%, and it has moved by 11.44% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 62.15%. The short interest in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) is 2.46 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $60.6, which implies an increase of 6.69% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $57 and $68 respectively. As a result, HZO is trading at a discount of 19.72% off the target high and 0.35% off the low.

MarineMax, Inc. (HZO) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that MarineMax, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. MarineMax, Inc. (HZO) shares have gone up +87.77% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 60.23% against 14.6%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 25.9% this quarter and then fall -21.8% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 35.6% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 11.9%. While earnings are projected to return 114.5% in 2021, the next five years will return 30% per annum.

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)’s Biggest Investors

MarineMax, Inc. insiders own 2.44% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 99.41%, with the float percentage being 101.9%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 294 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 3.38 Million shares (or 15.27% of all shares), a total value of $118.48 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.78 Million shares, is of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s that is approximately 8.04% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $62.38 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of MarineMax, Inc. (HZO) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Carillon Ser Tr-Carillon Eagle Small Cap Growth Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 1,475,465 shares. This amounts to just over 6.66 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $72.83 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 994.83 Thousand, or about 4.49% of the stock, which is worth about $49.1 Million.