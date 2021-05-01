Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) At Current Prices: Is It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)’s traded shares were 364,450, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.91. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $137.24, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.34% or -$4.74. The 52-week high for the MANH share is $146.5, that puts it down -6.75% from that peak though still a striking +63.25% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $50.44. The company’s market capitalization is $9.03 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 359.12 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 367.62 Million shares over the past three months.

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (MANH) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.1. MANH has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.41.

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH): Trading Information

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (MANH) registered a -3.34% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.53% in intraday trading to $146.8 this Thursday, Apr 29, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 10.46%, and it has moved by 16.95% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 30.48%. The short interest in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) is 1.06 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $150.4, which implies an increase of 9.59% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $137 and $165 respectively. As a result, MANH is trading at a discount of 20.23% off the target high and -0.17% off the low.

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (MANH) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Manhattan Associates, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Manhattan Associates, Inc. (MANH) shares have gone up +56.6% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -13.64% against 2.2%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 2.5% this quarter and then fall -13.7% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 6.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $154.91 Million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $160.12 Million by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $127.34 Million and $149.76 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 21.7% and then jump by 6.9% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -0.6%. While earnings are projected to return 2.9% in 2021, the next five years will return 15% per annum.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)’s Biggest Investors

Manhattan Associates, Inc. insiders own 1.4% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 102.87%, with the float percentage being 104.33%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 437 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 6.98 Million shares (or 10.96% of all shares), a total value of $734.54 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.79 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 9.09% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $609.14 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (MANH) shares are Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund and Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital SMID-Cap Fd. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund owns about 3,169,624 shares. This amounts to just over 4.98 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $333.38 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.35 Million, or about 3.69% of the stock, which is worth about $247.34 Million.