Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY) Could Post A 33.21% Or More

During the last session, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY)’s traded shares were 915,121, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.63. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $11.26, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.76% or -$0.44. The 52-week high for the MGY share is $13.35, that puts it down -18.56% from that peak though still a striking +68.12% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.59. The company’s market capitalization is $2.85 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.84 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.63 Million shares over the past three months.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.4. MGY has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.26.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY): Trading Information

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) registered a -3.76% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.77% in intraday trading to $11.95 this Thursday, Apr 29, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.65%, and it has moved by -3.1% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 59.49%. The short interest in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY) is 13.23 Million shares and it means that shorts have 5.03 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $13.79, which implies an increase of 22.47% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12 and $15 respectively. As a result, MGY is trading at a discount of 33.21% off the target high and 6.57% off the low.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) shares have gone up +158.85% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 6050% against 10.7%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 336.4% this quarter and then jump 475% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 59.1% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 6150% in 2021, the next five years will return 46.69% per annum.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY)’s Biggest Investors

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation insiders own 5.52% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 99.81%, with the float percentage being 105.65%. EnerVest Limited is the largest shareholder of the company, while 263 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 34.89 Million shares (or 19.71% of all shares), a total value of $246.31 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 18.48 Million shares, is of Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc’s that is approximately 10.44% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $130.46 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) shares are Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and MFS Series Trust XIII-MFS New Discovery Value Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund owns about 4,353,423 shares. This amounts to just over 2.46 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $30.74 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.35 Million, or about 2.46% of the stock, which is worth about $52.5 Million.