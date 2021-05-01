Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND): Can A Stock That’s Down -0.426% YTD Still Be Considered In Win Territory?

During the last session, Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)’s traded shares were 355,004, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.58. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $16.39, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.24% or $0.2. The 52-week high for the LIND share is $21.91, that puts it down -33.68% from that peak though still a striking +72.3% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.54. The company’s market capitalization is $809.32 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 512.6 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 419.53 Million shares over the past three months.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (LIND) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.2. LIND has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.43.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND): Trading Information

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (LIND) registered a 1.24% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.9% in intraday trading to $18.19 this Monday, Apr 26, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.66%, and it has moved by -14.41% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -4.26%. The short interest in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) is 3.21 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $19, which implies an increase of 15.92% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $15 and $24 respectively. As a result, LIND is trading at a discount of 46.43% off the target high and -8.48% off the low.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (LIND) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (LIND) shares have gone up +110.4% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 36.82% against 38.6%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 46.2% this quarter and then jump 101.8% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 77.3% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -46.1%. While earnings are projected to return -828.6% in 2021, the next five years will return 25% per annum.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)’s Biggest Investors

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. insiders own 39.05% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 65.97%, with the float percentage being 108.24%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 165 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 5.86 Million shares (or 11.71% of all shares), a total value of $100.24 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.03 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 4.06% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $34.73 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (LIND) shares are Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund and Fidelity Series Small Cap Opportunities Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund owns about 3,543,336 shares. This amounts to just over 7.09 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $55.63 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.14 Million, or about 2.28% of the stock, which is worth about $17.9 Million.