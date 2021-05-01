LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) Are Up 35.67% YTD, Predicting What To Expect Ahead

During the last session, LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)’s traded shares were 757,733, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.89. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.09, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.2% or -$0.11. The 52-week high for the LX share is $15.42, that puts it down -69.64% from that peak though still a striking +33.55% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.04. The company’s market capitalization is $1.66 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.34 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.06 Million shares over the past three months.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.7. LX has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.27.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX): Trading Information

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX) registered a -1.2% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.86% in intraday trading to $9.86- this Wednesday, Apr 28, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.05%, and it has moved by -8.92% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 35.67%. The short interest in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) is 2.36 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.77 day(s) to cover.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX) shares have gone up +18.67% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 147.92% against 13.1%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 157.4% this quarter and then fall -6.1% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 13.9% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 27.1%. While earnings are projected to return -76.3% in 2021, the next five years will return 2.36% per annum.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)’s Biggest Investors

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. insiders own 5.57% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 38.23%, with the float percentage being 40.49%. OCEANLINK MANAGEMENT LTD. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 128 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 10.24 Million shares (or 7.77% of all shares), a total value of $68.58 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.46 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 2.63% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $23.22 Million.