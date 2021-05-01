Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Contineus To Thrive In 2021, As Its Stock Is Up 78.72% Year-To-Date

During the last session, Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)’s traded shares were 647,880, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.2. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $56.85, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.99% or -$1.16. The 52-week high for the KLIC share is $57.31, that puts it down -0.81% from that peak though still a striking +64.64% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $20.1. The company’s market capitalization is $3.6 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 854.62 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 868.52 Million shares over the past three months.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (KLIC) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.2. KLIC has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.14.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC): Trading Information

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (KLIC) registered a -1.99% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.17% in intraday trading to $61.24 this Monday, Apr 26, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.71%, and it has moved by 22.71% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 78.72%. The short interest in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) is 1.09 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $68, which implies an increase of 19.61% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $58 and $83 respectively. As a result, KLIC is trading at a discount of 46% off the target high and 2.02% off the low.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (KLIC) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (KLIC) shares have gone up +123.38% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 351.58% against 39.8%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 418.2% this quarter and then jump 371.4% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 94.3% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 4.3%. While earnings are projected to return 105.4% in 2021, the next five years will return 20% per annum.

KLIC Dividend Yield

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 05 and May 11, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. is 0.56, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.97 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)’s Biggest Investors

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. insiders own 2.58% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 92.59%, with the float percentage being 95.04%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 328 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 6.41 Million shares (or 10.33% of all shares), a total value of $203.93 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.95 Million shares, is of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s that is approximately 6.37% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $125.76 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (KLIC) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Royce Special Equity Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 4,137,711 shares. This amounts to just over 6.67 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $203.2 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.01 Million, or about 1.63% of the stock, which is worth about $32.13 Million.