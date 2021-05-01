KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ:KBSF) Are Down -4.08% YTD, Predicting What To Expect Ahead

During the last session, KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ:KBSF)’s traded shares were 330,572, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.31. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.82, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.36% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the KBSF share is $5.83, that puts it down -106.74% from that peak though still a striking +49.65% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.42. The company’s market capitalization is $7.26 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 519.58 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 294.6 Million shares over the past three months.

KBS Fashion Group Limited (KBSF) received a consensus recommendation of 0 from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. KBSF has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 0 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ:KBSF): Trading Information

KBS Fashion Group Limited (KBSF) registered a 0.36% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 12.42% in intraday trading to $3.22- this Tuesday, Apr 27, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.18%, and it has moved by -16.32% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -4.08%. The short interest in KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ:KBSF) is 141.16 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.48 day(s) to cover.

KBS Fashion Group Limited (KBSF) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -15%. While earnings are projected to return 99.5% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ:KBSF)’s Biggest Investors

KBS Fashion Group Limited insiders own 43.39% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 12.37%, with the float percentage being 21.85%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 3 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 123.8 Thousand shares (or 4.78% of all shares), a total value of $363.97 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.31 Thousand shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 0.05% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $3.86 Thousand.