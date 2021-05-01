JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP): Can A Stock That’s Up 4.442% YTD Still Be Considered In Loss Territory?

During the last session, JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP)’s traded shares were 441,821, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.02. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.56, reflecting an intraday loss of -12.16% or -$0.77. The 52-week high for the JMP share is $8.99, that puts it down -61.69% from that peak though still a striking +61.15% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.16. The company’s market capitalization is $110.22 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 29.12 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 467.03 Million shares over the past three months.

JMP Group LLC (JMP) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1. JMP has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.11.

JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP): Trading Information

JMP Group LLC (JMP) registered a -12.16% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 19.42% in intraday trading to $6.90- this Monday, Apr 26, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -17.99%, and it has moved by -6.71% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 44.42%. The short interest in JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) is 56.89 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.12 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.5, which implies an increase of 34.89% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.5 and $7.5 respectively. As a result, JMP is trading at a discount of 34.89% off the target high and 34.89% off the low.

JMP Group LLC (JMP) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that JMP Group LLC has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. JMP Group LLC (JMP) shares have gone up +120.63% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -30.16% against 17.8%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -15.4% this quarter and then jump 10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 14.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $32.1 Million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $33.4 Million by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $29.99 Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 7%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -9.71%. While earnings are projected to return 26.2% in 2021, the next five years will return -10% per annum.

JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP)’s Biggest Investors

JMP Group LLC insiders own 59.57% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 17.33%, with the float percentage being 42.87%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 26 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 449.9 Thousand shares (or 2.27% of all shares), a total value of $1.73 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 435Thousand shares, is of Royal Bank of Canada’s that is approximately 2.19% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $1.67 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of JMP Group LLC (JMP) shares are Variable Insurance Products Fund-Growth Portfolio and Fidelity Advisor Equity Growth Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2021 indicates that Variable Insurance Products Fund-Growth Portfolio owns about 238,900 shares. This amounts to just over 1.21 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.26 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 135.52 Thousand, or about 0.68% of the stock, which is worth about $716.88 Thousand.