India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE:IGC): Another Stock Investors Should Watch

During the last session, India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE:IGC)’s traded shares were 621,495, with the beta value of the company hitting 4.7. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.6, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.84% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the IGC share is $4.5, that puts it down -181.25% from that peak though still a striking +73.75% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.42. The company’s market capitalization is $72.59 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.34 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.91 Million shares over the past three months.

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (IGC) received a consensus recommendation of 0 from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. IGC has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 0 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE:IGC): Trading Information

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.05, which implies an increase of 90.63% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.05 and $3.05 respectively. As a result, IGC is trading at a discount of 90.63% off the target high and 90.63% off the low.

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (IGC) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 9.9%. While earnings are projected to return -60% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE:IGC)’s Biggest Investors

India Globalization Capital, Inc. insiders own 12.91% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 7.82%, with the float percentage being 8.98%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 26 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 909.22 Thousand shares (or 2% of all shares), a total value of $1.42 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 714.37 Thousand shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 1.57% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $1.11 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of India Globalization Capital, Inc. (IGC) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 689,122 shares. This amounts to just over 1.52 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.08 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 172.3 Thousand, or about 0.38% of the stock, which is worth about $303.26 Thousand.