iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK): Another Stock Investors Should Watch

During the last session, iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK)’s traded shares were 453,089, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.54. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $12.9, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.55% or $0.07. The 52-week high for the ICLK share is $19.1, that puts it down -48.06% from that peak though still a striking +67.91% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.14. The company’s market capitalization is $1.21 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 603.55 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.9 Million shares over the past three months.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (ICLK) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.7. ICLK has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK): Trading Information

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (ICLK) registered a 0.55% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.44% in intraday trading to $13.50 this Monday, Apr 26, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.66%, and it has moved by 9.79% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 51.05%. The short interest in iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) is 825.05 Million shares and it means that shorts have 434.24 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $20.1, which implies an increase of 55.81% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $14.7 and $24 respectively. As a result, ICLK is trading at a discount of 86.05% off the target high and 13.95% off the low.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (ICLK) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (ICLK) shares have gone up +54.31% during the last six months. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -100% this quarter and then fall -66.7% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 28.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $61.34 Million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $74.34 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $49.03 Million and $58.11 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 25.1% and then jump by 27.9% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 27.7%. While earnings are projected to return 4.6% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK)’s Biggest Investors

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited insiders own 0% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 3.07%, with the float percentage being 3.07%. FIL LTD is the largest shareholder of the company, while 80 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 5.19 Million shares (or 6.31% of all shares), a total value of $44.28 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.98 Million shares, is of Baillie Gifford and Company’s that is approximately 6.06% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $42.55 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (ICLK) shares are MFS International New Discovery Fund and iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that MFS International New Discovery Fund owns about 692,052 shares. This amounts to just over 0.84 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.91 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 578.48 Thousand, or about 0.7% of the stock, which is worth about $6.81 Million.