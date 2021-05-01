HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS): Another Stock Investors Should Watch

During the last session, HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)’s traded shares were 464,858, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.72. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $526.45, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.55% or -$13.78. The 52-week high for the HUBS share is $550.63, that puts it down -4.59% from that peak though still a striking +76.57% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $123.36. The company’s market capitalization is $24.79 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 531.12 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 549.71 Million shares over the past three months.

HubSpot, Inc. (HUBS) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.8. HUBS has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 27 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 22 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.29.

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS): Trading Information

HubSpot, Inc. (HUBS) registered a -2.55% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.42% in intraday trading to $574.8 this Tuesday, Apr 27, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.76%, and it has moved by 20.85% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 32.79%. The short interest in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) is 1.47 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $571.88, which implies an increase of 8.63% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $500 and $725 respectively. As a result, HUBS is trading at a discount of 37.71% off the target high and -5.02% off the low.

HubSpot, Inc. (HUBS) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that HubSpot, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. HubSpot, Inc. (HUBS) shares have gone up +76.94% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 19.7% against -0.9%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -3.3% this quarter and then fall -2.9% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 32.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $263.83 Million as predicted by 22 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 22 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $278.32 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $198.97 Million and $203.61 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 32.6% and then jump by 36.7% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -6.5%. While earnings are projected to return -48.6% in 2021, the next five years will return 33.7% per annum.

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)’s Biggest Investors

HubSpot, Inc. insiders own 5% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 89.38%, with the float percentage being 94.08%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 665 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 3.96 Million shares (or 8.41% of all shares), a total value of $1.57 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.2 Million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 6.8% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $1.27 Billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of HubSpot, Inc. (HUBS) shares are Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund owns about 1,604,429 shares. This amounts to just over 3.41 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $636.06 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.22 Million, or about 2.6% of the stock, which is worth about $485.44 Million.