Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) Are Down -43.36% YTD, Predicting What To Expect Ahead

During the last session, Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE)’s traded shares were 550,794, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.38. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $67.26, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.31% or $0.21. The 52-week high for the HAE share is $142.11, that puts it down -111.29% from that peak though still a striking +1.62% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $66.17. The company’s market capitalization is $3.42 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 484.18 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 398.64 Million shares over the past three months.

Haemonetics Corporation (HAE) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. HAE has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.67.

Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE): Trading Information

Haemonetics Corporation (HAE) registered a 0.31% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.93% in intraday trading to $69.29 this Thursday, Apr 29, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.28%, and it has moved by -40.14% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -43.36%. The short interest in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) is 1.95 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $117.43, which implies an increase of 74.59% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $83 and $185 respectively. As a result, HAE is trading at a discount of 175.05% off the target high and 23.4% off the low.

Haemonetics Corporation (HAE) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Haemonetics Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Haemonetics Corporation (HAE) shares have jump down -34.98% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -22.66% against 15.3%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -2.9% this quarter and then jump 60.9% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -12.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $222.98 Million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $233.18 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $238.49 Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -6.5%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 35.4%. While earnings are projected to return 42.1% in 2021, the next five years will return 10% per annum.

Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE)’s Biggest Investors

Haemonetics Corporation insiders own 0.6% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 99.94%, with the float percentage being 100.55%. Capital Research Global Investors is the largest shareholder of the company, while 412 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 5.64 Million shares (or 11.09% of all shares), a total value of $669.48 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.85 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 9.55% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $576.21 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Haemonetics Corporation (HAE) shares are Smallcap World Fund and Amcap Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 3,956,417 shares. This amounts to just over 7.78 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $469.82 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.63 Million, or about 5.18% of the stock, which is worth about $292.11 Million.