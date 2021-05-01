Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT): Another Stock Investors Should Watch

During the last session, Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)’s traded shares were 576,947, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.1. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $40.78, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.42% or -$1.01. The 52-week high for the GBT share is $83.69, that puts it down -105.22% from that peak though still a striking +10.52% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $36.49. The company’s market capitalization is $2.54 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 816.7 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.02 Million shares over the past three months.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (GBT) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. GBT has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 22 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 16 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$1.01.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT): Trading Information

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (GBT) registered a -2.42% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.28% in intraday trading to $43.98 this Tuesday, Apr 27, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.16%, and it has moved by 0.07% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -5.84%. The short interest in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) is 11.91 Million shares and it means that shorts have 11.68 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $80.7, which implies an increase of 97.89% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $45 and $138 respectively. As a result, GBT is trading at a discount of 238.4% off the target high and 10.35% off the low.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (GBT) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (GBT) shares have jump down -24.38% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 3.71% against 8.2%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 15.8% this quarter and then fall -16.3% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 68.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $43Million as predicted by 18 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 18 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $47.2 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $14.12 Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 204.6%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -0.5%. While earnings are projected to return 11.8% in 2021, the next five years will return 37% per annum.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)’s Biggest Investors

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. insiders own 2.42% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 107.73%, with the float percentage being 110.41%. Bank of America Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 341 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 6.07 Million shares (or 9.76% of all shares), a total value of $262.73 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.97 Million shares, is of Janus Henderson Group PLC’s that is approximately 9.6% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $258.42 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (GBT) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Janus Henderson Triton Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1,752,895 shares. This amounts to just over 2.82 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $75.92 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.46 Million, or about 2.36% of the stock, which is worth about $63.44 Million.