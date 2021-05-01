Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) Received A 73.94% Gain In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

During the last session, Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO)’s traded shares were 832,146, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $11.48, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.35% or -$0.04. The 52-week high for the GATO share is $24, that puts it down -109.06% from that peak though still a striking +49.65% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.78. The company’s market capitalization is $682.02 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 511.48 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 721.37 Million shares over the past three months.

Gatos Silver, Inc. (GATO) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.5. GATO has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.04.

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO): Trading Information

Gatos Silver, Inc. (GATO) registered a -0.35% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.44% in intraday trading to $12.14 this Wednesday, Apr 28, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 10.49%, and it has moved by 12.55% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -11.9%. The short interest in Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) is 1.18 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12, which implies an increase of 4.53% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10 and $14 respectively. As a result, GATO is trading at a discount of 21.95% off the target high and -12.89% off the low.

Gatos Silver, Inc. (GATO) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -110.3% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO)’s Biggest Investors

Gatos Silver, Inc. insiders own 1.04% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 92.31%, with the float percentage being 93.29%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 79 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 8.88 Million shares (or 14.94% of all shares), a total value of $115.67 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.21 Million shares, is of Municipal Employees’ Retirement System Of Michigan’s that is approximately 10.44% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $61.87 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Gatos Silver, Inc. (GATO) shares are Fidelity Contrafund Inc and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF. Data provided on Feb 27, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Contrafund Inc owns about 2,818,522 shares. This amounts to just over 4.74 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $39.35 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.14 Million, or about 1.92% of the stock, which is worth about $11.38 Million.